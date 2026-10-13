Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
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    Panama earthquake affects over 6,000 people - president

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 09:24
    Panama earthquake affects over 6,000 people - president

    The earthquake in Panama affected more than 6,000 people but caused no fatalities, President Jose Raul Mulino said in an address to the nation, Report informs.

    "So far, 1,744 homes have been inspected, and 6,174 people have been affected. This figure will be updated as inspections continue," he said.

    Mulino stressed that the quake's destructive force was considerable and that specialists are still assessing the damage. Meanwhile, the government is delivering food and drinking water, restoring roads and bridges, and providing electricity.

    "I will spare no resources needed to ensure that assistance and solutions reach those who need them most," the president said. He added that authorities would provide materials for housing repairs and hire local contractors to build new two-and three-room homes designed by National Police specialists.

    Earthquake Panama
    Panamada baş verən zəlzələ altı mindən çox insana təsir edib
    Свыше 6 тыс. человек пострадали в результате землетрясения в Панаме
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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