Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Sabah to face Slavia in Champions League today

    Football
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 09:18
    Sabah to face Slavia in Champions League today

    Azerbaijani club Sabah FK will play their next UEFA Champions League main-stage match against Czech side Slavia today.

    According to Report, the match will take place at Baku Olympic Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 20:45 local time (GMT+4).

    Austrian referee Sebastian Gishamer has been appointed to officiate the encounter.

    Sabah will be looking to respond after suffering a 4-0 defeat to English club Manchester United in their opening match. Slavia also lost their first game, going down 3-2 to French side Lens on home soil.

    Both teams will be aiming to secure their first points of the campaign in today's meeting in Baku.

    Sabah FK UEFA Champions League Baku Olympic Stadium
    "Sabah" UEFA Çempionlar Liqasının əsas mərhələsində bu gün "Slaviya" ilə üz-üzə gələcək
    "Сабах" сегодня сыграет со "Славией" в Лиге чемпионов
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