Sabah to face Slavia in Champions League today

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Azerbaijani club Sabah FK will play their next UEFA Champions League main-stage match against Czech side Slavia today.

According to Report, the match will take place at Baku Olympic Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 20:45 local time (GMT+4).

Austrian referee Sebastian Gishamer has been appointed to officiate the encounter.

Sabah will be looking to respond after suffering a 4-0 defeat to English club Manchester United in their opening match. Slavia also lost their first game, going down 3-2 to French side Lens on home soil.

Both teams will be aiming to secure their first points of the campaign in today's meeting in Baku.