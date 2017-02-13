President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a message to Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov to congratulate him on election the President of Turkmenistan.

Report informs, the letter says:

"Dear Gurbanguly Malikguliyevich,

I cordially congratulate You on the occasion of re-election as President of Turkmenistan and express my best wishes to You!

Your victory is clear manifestation of big trust and confidence of Your people to You and actual support to political course realized by You.

I believe that we will keep on our joint efforts towards continuous improvement and development of traditional friendship and brotherhood relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

I wish You strong health, happiness and new achievements in Your activities for prosperity of friendly Turkmenistan people".