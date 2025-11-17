Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    President Ilham Aliyev concludes visit to Uzbekistan

    Foreign policy
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 08:27
    President Ilham Aliyev concludes visit to Uzbekistan

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan on November 16, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President at Tashkent International Airport.

    President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

    President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan Uzbekistan
    Prezident İlham Əliyevin Özbəkistana səfəri başa çatıb
    Завершился визит президента Ильхама Алиева в Узбекистан

