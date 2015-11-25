President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is the fastest growing country in terms of economic development

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijan`s recent achievements are praised not only within the country but also abroad. The international reputation of our country is rising, Azerbaijan is known as a reliable partner. The number of our friends increases, a growing number of countries want to cooperate with us”, Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at the first session of Azerbaijan`s newly-elected parliament.

The head of state said: “Azerbaijan`s election to the UN Security Council several years ago with the huge international support of as many as 155 countries reflects the country`s international prestige.”

The Azerbaijani President stressed that Azerbaijan has been the fastest growing country in the world over the recent years in terms of economic development.

“Today all major financial and economic organizations confirm these realities and set Azerbaijan as an example for another countries. This is indeed our great achievement. Fast economic development is reflected in the life of the people. Our successful economic reforms are completed with the strong social policy. As a result of this policy our country has made great strides in the reduction of poverty and unemployment over the recent years. Today the rate of both poverty and unemployment is 5 percent and it is one of the best indicators in the world,” the President added.