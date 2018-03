Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ The session titled "Oil and Gas Industry Leaders Meeting" has today started in Davos within the framework of the World Economic Forum.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the session.

The heads of states and governments exchanged views on the prospects of oil and gas industry at the session, which brought together heads of leading energy companies, experts and academics around the world.