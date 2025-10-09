President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Tajikistan
Foreign policy
- 09 October, 2025
- 11:53
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Dushanbe on October 9 to attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), at the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, according to Report.
