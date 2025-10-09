Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Tajikistan

    Foreign policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 11:53
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Tajikistan

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Dushanbe on October 9 to attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), at the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, according to Report.

    Prezident İlham Əliyev Tacikistanda səfərdədir
    Президент Ильхам Алиев прибыл с визитом в Таджикистан

