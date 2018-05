Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic to attend a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

Report informs, a guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at Bishkek Manas International Airport.

The head of state was welcomed by Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov and other high-ranking state and government officials.