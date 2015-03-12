President Ilham Aliyev and President Mamnoon Hussain attended the Azerbaijani-Pakistani business forum

Baku.12 March.REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani-Pakistani business forum has kicked off in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain attended the event.

The heads of state made speeches at the forum, Report informs.

Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The forum, which brings together Azerbaijani and Pakistani officials, and nearly 100 businessmen from the fields of agriculture, industry, construction, healthcare, ICT and other areas, will feature several presentations and speeches.