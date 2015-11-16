President Ilham Aliyev addresses discussions on combat against terrorism and refugee crisis as part of G20 Summit in Antalya

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the discussions on combat against terrorism and refugee crisis held during the working dinner in honor of the heads of state and government and international organizations as part of the G20 Summit in Antalya, Report informs.

Azerbaijan takes active part in combat against international terrorism, is one of the first countries to join the coalition forces in Afghanistan, President of Azerbaijan stressed.

The President noted that Azerbaijan is a country suffering from terrorism and that terrorism is one of the components of Armenia’s state policy of aggression towards Azerbaijan. More than two thousands of Azerbaijani citizens died as a result of terror act committed by the Armenian terrorist organization.

Touching upon the question of occupation of the Azerbaijani lands, President Ilham Aliyev said that Armenia has occupied 20 percent of the country’s territories. Armenia has carried out the policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan. As a result of Armenian aggression, Azerbaijan faced humanitarian crisis. Some one million of compatriots have become refugees and IDPs. 20 years elapse since the UN Security Council has adopted a resolution demanding immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories. Armenia ignores this so far. President Ilham Aliyev drew attention of the heads of state to the fact of ignorance by Armenia of the resolutions of the number one world organization.

The head of Azerbaijani state in particular stated that the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be settled only in compliance with the international laws, within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.