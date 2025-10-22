PM: Azerbaijan, Georgia occupy leading positions in development of Middle Corridor

Azerbaijan and Georgia are leading the formation and development of the strategic Middle Corridor, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the opening of the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Report informs.

According to him, both countries are key participants in the Middle Corridor, both in terms of their geographical location and modern transport infrastructure.

"By combining our efforts in this direction, we are taking consistent and targeted steps to expand infrastructure along the corridor, simplify transit processes, and increase transit capacity," he said.

Asadov noted that projects such as the modernization of ports and logistics centers and the implementation of digital solutions are striking examples of this cooperation.

"As a result of the measures taken, transit cargo volumes along the Middle Corridor have increased by approximately 90% over the past three years, demonstrating its effectiveness and growing relevance. At the same time, transit time for cargo along the corridor has been significantly reduced (down to 15 days)," he added.