InterAction Council holds annual plenary meeting in Baku

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, was held a plenary meeting of the Council for Cooperation (InterAction Council) in the framework of the IV Global Forum in Baku.

Report informs, the meeting was attended by former presidents of Greece, Norway, Ukraine, Ireland, Hungary and Colombia. At the same time, the meeting has brought together former government officials and heads of the Governments of Jordan, Hungary, Tanzania, Nigeria, Cyprus and Jamaica.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien, has told about the history and purpose of the establishment of the Council. He noted that the organizations of this kind serving the establishment of stability in the world.

Founding Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, co-chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Centre Ismail Serageldin said 4th Global Baku Forum would focus on a range of topical issues.

Established in 1983, the InterAction Council of Former Heads of State and Government is an international organization whose objective is to address long-term, global issues facing humankind. Co-Chaired by the Right Honourable Jean Chrétien (Prime Minister of Canada, 1993-2003) and Dr. Franz Vranitzky (Chancellor of Austria, 1986-1997), the Council’s membership is comprised of more than forty former heads of state who volunteer their time to develop proposals for action and submit them directly to national and international decision-makers.