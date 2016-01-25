Pedro Agramunt: "Problem of unresolved conflicts still exists in Europe"

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Problem of unresolved conflicts still exists in Europe."

Report informs, newly elected president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Pedro Agramunt said in his speech at the session of the Assembly.

Designating the unresolved conflicts as one of the challenges for the PACE, P.Agramunt noted that such conflicts as Nagorno-Karabakh, Transnistria, the conflict in the east of Ukraine and Georgia have not yet been solved.

According to him, this issue, as well the problem of security and migration crisis will occupy the main place in the agenda of the PACE in the near future.

Speaking about the problem of terrorism, P.Agramunt noted that the Muslim community should be taken as allies in the fight against terror. He also stressed the unacceptability of discrimination against Muslims and the importance of the fight against radicalization.