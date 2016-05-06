 Top
    Parliament approves agreement on mutual recognition of driving licenses in Azerbaijan and Turkey

    An agreement was signed in Ankara on March 15, 2016

    Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Draft law on ratification of "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on mutual recognition and replacement of driving licenses" was discussed at today's plenary session of the National Assembly.

    Report was told by the Chief of the Parliament Committee on Legal Policy and Political System, Ali Huseynli.

    Chairman of the Committee noted that, the agreement was signed on March 15, 2016 in Ankara.

    Milli Majlis approved the agreement.

