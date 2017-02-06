Pakistani Ambassador: We welcome all projects strengthening ties with Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ "We welcome all the projects that will strengthen our economic ties with Azerbaijan."

Report informs, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Saeed Khan Mohmand said at a press conference, referring to the interest of Pakistan to participate in the transport corridor "North-South".

He noted the importance of the project, adding that if this project is to link with the transport corridor between Pakistan and India, then Azerbaijan will be able to export their goods in any direction.

Stressing the role of the project "North-South" in the development of Azerbaijan, S.H.Mohmand said that he perceives development of Azerbaijan as the development of Pakistan.