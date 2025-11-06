Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Pakistan's ambassador to EU: 'We join Azerbaijan in celebrating Victory Day' - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 13:52
    Pakistan's ambassador to EU: 'We join Azerbaijan in celebrating Victory Day' - EXCLUSIVE

    Victory Day in Azerbaijan is a celebration of courage, sacrifice, and unity, Rahim Hayat Qureshi, Pakistan's ambassador to the EU, Belgium, and Luxembourg, told Report.

    "On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and the dear brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the joyous occasion of the fifth Victory Day.

    This day is a celebration of courage, sacrifice, and unity - a day that reminds us how the unwavering spirit of the Azerbaijani people restored the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their beloved homeland. The liberation of the occupied territories will forever remain a shining chapter in Azerbaijan"s proud history - a symbol of resilience, justice, and national pride.

    This year, as Victory Day is celebrated amidst encouraging steps towards lasting peace and reconciliation, we share in your hope for a future filled with stability, progress, and prosperity for the entire region.

    Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters. Our friendship is rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and a deep bond of brotherhood that continues to grow stronger with each passing year.

    On this special day, we join you in celebrating your triumph, your unity, and your bright future. Happy Victory Day, Azerbaijan!" he noted.

    Pakistanın Aİ-dəki səfiri: Zəfər Gününü Azərbaycanla birlikdə qeyd edirik - EKSKLÜZİV
    Посол Пакистана в ЕС: Мы празднуем День Победы вместе с Азербайджаном - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

