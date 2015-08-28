 Top
    PACE Bureau to discuss observation of parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

    Bureau meeting to be held in Paris

    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Next meeting of Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will be held on August 31 in Paris. The issue of monitoring the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan is on the agenda of the meeting of Bureau, Report was told in press service of PACE.

    PACE Bureau will also discuss plans to monitor the upcoming elections in Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Ukraine and Turkey.

    Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for November 1 .

