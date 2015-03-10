 Top
    OSCE Special Representative for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings on a visit in Azerbaijan

    M. Jarbussynova to discuss the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE in the fight against human trafficking

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Special Representative on Combating Trafficking in Human Beings Madina Jarbussynova arrived in Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to diplomatic sources, during the five-day visit M. Jarbussynova will hold a series of meetings in Baku with Azerbaijani officials, as well as representatives of civil society.

    M. Jarbussynova to discuss the perspectives of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE in fight against human trafficking.

