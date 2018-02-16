OSCE Permanent Council approves 2018 budget

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna approved the organization's budget for 2018.

Report informs, the OSCE budget for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2018 is 137,801,200 EUR. The organization's budget for the past year amounted to 138,982,600 EUR.

The budget for this year was adopted after 4.5 months of negotiations, more than 25 formal and 150 informal meetings.

The OSCE Permanent Council is one of the main regular decision-making bodies of the OSCE, which includes representatives of all 57 member states of the organization. Decisions are made on the basis of consensus.

The OSCE is funded through contributions from 57 member countries of the organization.