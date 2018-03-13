OSCE PA President: Support of large transport projects by Azerbaijan an important contribution to regional security

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Support of large transport projects by Azerbaijan is an important contribution to the regional security.

Report informs, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President George Tsereteli said.

According to him, transport projects, such as Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) are very important.

"The role of Azerbaijan in the region through such projects is very significant," he added.

Commenting on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the OSCE PA President stated that the Assembly supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

"We believe that the settlement of the conflict is possible only by peaceful means," Tsereteli added.