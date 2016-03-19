​OSCE ODIHR Director welcomes Azerbaijani President's order on pardon

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Michael Georg Link, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, welcomed today the pardon of more than 140 prisoners by President Ilham Aliyev

Report informs citing the press service of the OSCE, he called it a positive step by Azerbaijan in relation to the country's OSCE commitments.

“This is a positive, welcome step by Azerbaijan in relation to the country's OSCE commitments,” Michael Georg Link said. “ODIHR stands ready to engage constructively with Azerbaijan to assist in the implementation of programmes and commitments in the human dimension.