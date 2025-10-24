Organizer: Over 600 renowned travelers have visited Karabakh to date

More than 600 world-famous travelers have visited Azerbaijan's Karabakh to date, according to Mehraj Mahmudov, the organizer of foreigners' visits to Karabakh, Report informs.

He spoke about the purpose of such visits: "The main goal of these trips is to showcase Karabakh's business potential. The destruction caused by Armenians in Karabakh, as well as the restoration and reconstruction efforts following liberation, are being shared globally through travelers' social media posts."

Mahmudov highlighted that the most recent visit included a stop at Karabakh University: "Among the guests were scholars of various ranks, some of whom may deliver lectures at Karabakh University in the future."