Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Election observation mission report has been unanimously adopted at the PACE meeting in Sofia."

Report informs, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, Samad Seyidov stated.

Today the Bulgarian capital Sofia hosted the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held on November 1, 2015.