Novruz Mammadov: No country can remain confident of having ensured own security with the current international situation

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ "No country can remain confident of having ensured own security with the current international situation".

Report informs, Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan (PA), Chief of the Presidential Administration's Foreign Relations Department Novruz Mammadov posted on his Twitter page.

"All plans to ensure law, stability and development through intervention in different countries had failed, once world became unipolar. All those plans envisaged for over 50 countries engendered disaster, chaos and radicalism. Huntington’s recommendations apparently continues to be a primary task", the official of the PA added.