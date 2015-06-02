 Top
    Novruz Mammadov: Armenia supporting by the states ignoring international law

    For this reason, Armenia prolongs settlement of the conflict

    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ "As the states ignoring the international law, are standing behind Armenia, they prolong the settlement of the conflict."

    Report informs, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Director of Foreign Relations Department, Novruz Mammadov posted on his twitter page.

    N.Mammadov noted that the application of international law is observed very rarely during the events happening in the world over last 20 years: "It's the reason of tension being observed in the international community. The international law is available only in words.

    Interestingly, the issuance of visas to Europe and the United States is banned for the "leaders" of Crimea, Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Transnistria.

    However, the separatist Bako Saakyan is easily given a visa to anywhere. How can we understand it?

    Thus, Armenia prolongs the settlement of the conflict because of the states ignoring the international law."

