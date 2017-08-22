New Italian ambassador briefs Azerbaijani FM about ongoing TAP construction works

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Auqusto Massari, newly appointed Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Ambassador presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov. Minister Mammadyarov congratulated Ambassador Auqusto Massari on his appointment and wished him success in his future activities.

Ambassador Auqusto Massari stated that he will spare no efforts for further development of relations between the two countries. He also briefed Minister Elmar Mammadyarov about the ongoing construction works of TAP project in Italy.

At the meeting successful development of bilateral relations in various areas between Azerbaijan and Italy were noted and the level of cooperation particularly in political, econmy and energy fields was commended. Favorable opportunities for the cooperation in the fields of economy, culture, tourism, transportation, agriculture, pharmaceutics and medicine were also mentioned.

At the meeting views were also exchanged on the issues of mutual interest.