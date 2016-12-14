Uruguayan Parliament ratifies updated Uruguay-Azerbaijan Friendship Group

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ A new composition of Uruguay-Azerbaijan Friendship Group has been ratified in the Uruguayan Parliament.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry said that the Friendship Group consists of members of both House of Senate and the Representatives of the Uruguayan Parliament.

The Friendship Group of a total of nine parliamentarians, includes representatives of all political parties in the Uruguayan Parliament: "Approval of the new composition will contribute to strengthen Azerbaijani-Uruguayan inter-parliamentary relations and further development of bilateral relations."