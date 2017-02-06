NATO's mission thanks Azerbaijan for participation in Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ "NATO mission is grateful to Azerbaijan for participation in Operation Resolute Support Mission for training and assisting Afghan government forces".

Report informs, official Twitter page of Resolute Support Mission writes.

"Azerbaijan has been in Afghanistan nearly 15 years and close to 100 soldiers contribute to our mission", the report says.

Resolute Support Mission is non-combat mission to NATO for training and assisting Afghan government forces, which began on January 1, 2015. It officially replaced the operation of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), which operated in Afghanistan since 2001 and completed on December 28, 2014.