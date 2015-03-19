 Top
    ​NATO representative: Our relations with Azerbaijan are unique

    Relations of NATO with Azerbaijan are developing strongly

    Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ " Relations between NATO and Azerbaijan are developing strongly".

    Report informs, it was stated by the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Political Affairs and Security Department of NATO Steffen Elgersma at the conference "NATO-Azerbaijan Relations: Prospects for cooperation after NATO Wales summit in 2014" in Baku.

    He also noted the importance of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan, and reforming the country in the military sphere: "Another element of our cooperation is to bring a number of structures of Azerbaijan to NATO standards. In general, bilateral relations have not been changed. Our relations with Azerbaijan are unique, as they involve several structures. The main thing is that this cooperation has been fruitful".

    As for new aspects of cooperation, Mr. Elgersma mentioned cooperation in the field of cyber security and safety of energy projects: "Azerbaijan  determines the level of cooperationi tself. However, we together hold more than 200 events and thousands of troops of the country are trained".

