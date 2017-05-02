NATO HQs discussed Azerbaijan’s 2017 Planning and Review Process Assessment

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ / Azerbaijan and NATO held discussion on Azerbaijan’s 2017 Planning and Review Process (PARP) Assessment document on May 2,2017 at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

Report was informed in the mission of Azerbaijan to NATO, representatives of the Ministries of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Internal Affairs, Emergency Situations, Transport, Communications and High Technologies and State Border Service attended the meeting.

Azerbaijani officials and the representatives of Allied and invited Partner Nations as well as the experts from NATO International and International Military Staff shared views on achievements of Azerbaijan during the assessment period. Defence and security reforms, military training and education, interoperability and defence capabilities were among the main issues of discussions. At the meeting Azerbaijan was praised for its contribution to international peacekeeping operations and achievements in sphere of defence and security reforms.