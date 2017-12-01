NATO highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s contributions to Afghanistan

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Cornelius Zimmerman, NATO Senior Civilian Representative for Afghanistan.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, at the meeting the work of “Heart of Asia” – Istanbul Process 7th Ministerial Conference hosted by Azerbaijan and important role of this platform was highlighted.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov spoke about Azerbaijan’s contributions to the Resolute Support Mission of NATO, provided trainings and courses to develop capacities of Afghan civil, military and security agencies. He added that Azerbaijan will continue its support to that end.

Minister also informed his interlocutor that Azerbaijan will increase its military personnel in Afghanistan for further contribution to peace, security and stability as stated by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the recent meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Cornelius Zimmerman highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s contributions to the Afghanistan Special Fund for Rehabilitation andAfghanistan National Army Fund.