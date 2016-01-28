Moldova appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ At yesterday's meeting of Moldova's new government led by Pavel Filip, new ambassadors have been appointed to nine states.

Report informs, Azerbaijan is also among these countries.

In accordance with decision of the Moldovan Cabinet of Ministers, Gheorghe Leuca has been elected Moldovan Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

In addition, country's former Minister of Agriculture Vasile Bumacov appointed as Moldovan ambassador to Japan, Stefan Gorda to Bulgaria, Inga Ionesii to Estonia, Iurie Renita to Belgium, Dumitru Socolan to Portugal, Vitalie Rusu to the Czech Republic and Oleg Tulea to Hungary.

Notably, diplomatic action of former ambassador of Moldova to Azerbaijan, Igor Bodiun ended last year.