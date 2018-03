Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Acting President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov plans to make a working visit to Azerbaijan, where he will hold talks with President Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs citing "tatar-inform", he will also meet with representatives of the Tatar diaspora in the Azerbaijani government, and businessmen.

Minnikhanov will also launch the assembly line of KAMAZ tracks at the Ganja automobile plant.