Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development of France issues a statement onto the release of Khadija Ismayil

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development of France has issued a statement related to the release of the journalist Khadija Ismayil.

The statement sent to Report from the French Embassy to Azerbaijan says: "France was pleased to learn about the judgement of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan on reduction of journalist Khadija Ismayil's sentence and her release.

Notably, Kh.Ismayil was sentenced to 7,5 years imprisonment under decision of Baku Court of Grave Crimes. The reporter charged with Article 179.3.2 (misappropriation and embezzlement - in large amount), Article 192.2.2 (illegal entrepreneurship), Article 213.1 (tax evasion) and Article 308.2 (abuse of power) of the Criminal Code. The decision has been appealed, the court upheld the decision of the court of first instance. Kh.Ismayil made a cassation appeal against the decision of Baku Court of Appeal.