MFA: Azerbaijani Embassy in Lebanon continues efforts on bringing citizen’s corpse to Baku

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has commented on the problem that has emerged in connection with bringing the corpse of the Azerbaijani national, who lost his life in Lebanon, to Baku.

Report informs citing the MFA press service, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan Khazar Intigam Aliyev born 06.02.1994 was involved in a car accident in Lebanon’s Beirut city on August 28 at 5:30 AM.

As a result of the traffic accident, Khazar Aliyev was hit by a car in the part of the road not designed for pedestrians: “According to the information we have received from the Azerbaijani Embassy in Lebanon, Khazar Aliyev was taken by an ambulance to a hospital. Despite the initial aid, he lost his life at about 11:00. After discovering a passport on him, Beirut Police contacted the Azerbaijani Embassy.

The Foreign Ministry reported that the Consulate officials immediately arrived in the hospital. The corpse was examined by the police and medical officers, and the deceased was identified: “All the necessary measures were taken by the Embassy at the instruction of the MFA Consulate Office. Firstly, Khazar Aliyev’s family was informed, and a criminal case was launched in this regard.

During his stay in Lebanon, Khazar Aliyev was not in the consulate registration of the Embassy. It is reported that he did not have a travel insurance either. The hospital requires payment for the medical service.

Like in other countries, the diplomatic representations of the Republic of Azerbaijan abroad do not have the budget for such cases.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Lebanon is trying to bring the corpse of the deceased to Azerbaijan continuing contacts with Beirut Police, the hospital, the person who has committed the traffic accident and his lawyer.

The Consulate Office of the Foreign Ministry keeps the issue in focus.”