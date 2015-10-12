MFA: Azerbaijan has full sovereign right to decide on admission and non-admission of foreign citizens' entry

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has the full sovereign right to decide on the admission or non-admission of foreign citizens' entry into its territory. Report informs, the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said, commenting on the question of journalists that members of "Amnesty İnternational" organization were denied entry to Azerbaijan.

"State border and migration laws, as well as a number of other laws are in force for foreign citizens in the territory of Azerbaijan. As in any other country, Azerbaijan has full sovereign right to decide on admission and non-admission of foreign citizens' entry", said H. Hajiyev.