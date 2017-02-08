Mexico and Baku contemplate cooperation between state bodies of city building

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Mexico in Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, met with the Chairman of the State Committee for City Building and Architecture, Abbas Alasgarov.
Report was informed in the Mexican Embassy to Azerbaijan, in this regard, Chairman of the Committee reported on the entity he heads, the history of its establishment, as well as its functions. He spoke about the reconstruction and restoration works carried out in the country in the last 10 years.
For his part, the Ambassador provided a description of the capital of the country - Mexico city, that currently has 21 million inhabitants. He alsomentioned the last stages and peculiarities of the city building in Mexico. The diplomat stressed the possible reciprocal contribution as a result from the collaboration between the bodies responsible for urbanization and architecture of both countries.
The parties expressed their wishes in the establishment and development of the relative bilateral links.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author
