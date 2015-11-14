Mehriban Aliyeva: "Terrorism targeting innocent people is a crime against humanity"

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijan's First Lady, Member of the fourth convocation of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Mejlis), Chairman of Azerbaijan-France Friendship Group, Mehriban Aliyeva sent a letter of condolences to the President of France, Francois Hollande and the French people in regard with killing over 150 people and injuring 200 as a result of Paris terrorist attacks on November 13.
Report informs, the text of the letter reads:
"I'm deeply saddened by the news of a heavy loss of life and damage as a result of ruthless terrorist attacks in Paris. Terrorism targeting the democratic values, human rights and freedoms, particularly the innocent people is a crime against all humanity. I extend my deep condolences to you, families, loved ones of those who died and the whole people of France, and wish those injured soonest recovery".
