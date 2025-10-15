Mehmet Sureyya Er: Ramil Hasan's reappointment key to TURKPA's continued development
- 15 October, 2025
- 10:44
Ramil Hasan's reappointment as Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) marks a significant step for the organization's future development, former Secretary General Mehmet Sureyya Er said during a handover ceremony where he officially transferred his duties to Ramil Hasan, according to Report.
Er emphasized the growing cooperation among Turkic nations, noting:
"Progress in this field is largely driven by the strong will of our heads of state. I hope we will continue to grow together with all Turkic institutions. I firmly believe we will achieve the goals outlined in the Turkic World Vision 2040, adopted in 2021. I would also like to thank my colleagues who supported our activities."
