Mehmet Sureyya Er: Ramil Hasan's reappointment key to TURKPA's continued development

    Ramil Hasan's reappointment as Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) marks a significant step for the organization's future development, former Secretary General Mehmet Sureyya Er said during a handover ceremony where he officially transferred his duties to Ramil Hasan, according to Report.

    Er emphasized the growing cooperation among Turkic nations, noting:

    "Progress in this field is largely driven by the strong will of our heads of state. I hope we will continue to grow together with all Turkic institutions. I firmly believe we will achieve the goals outlined in the Turkic World Vision 2040, adopted in 2021. I would also like to thank my colleagues who supported our activities."

