    Meeting of Intergovernmental commission Azerbaijan-India to be held in April

    Wide range of political and economic issues between Azerbaijan and India will be discussed at the meeting

    Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental commission on trade-economic, scientific-technical cooperation of Azerbaijan-India will be held in Baku on April 6-7. 

    Report was told by the Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Sanjay Rana Thursday.

    According to the ambassador, a wide range of political and economic issues between Azerbaijan and India will be discussed at the meeting.

    Chairman of the commission from the Indian side is Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman, from the Azerbaijani side Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Huseyngulu Bagirov.

