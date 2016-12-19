Meeting discusses development of ties between Japan's Wakayama and Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzada paid a working visit to Wakayama Prefecture.

Report was informed at Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan, during the visit he met with Mr. Yoshinobu Nisaka, Governor of Wakayama Prefecture and Mr. Shuichiro Asai, Wakayama Prefectural Assembly Chairperson.

Sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and discussed development of ties between Wakayama and the regions of Azerbaijan.