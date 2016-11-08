Mazahir Panahov will observe US voting process

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov has paid a visit to the US to observe presidential elections on November 8.

Report informs citing the CEC Secretariat Department for Media and Public Relations.

The information reports that along with participation in the events regarding the elections, M.Panahov will meet with IFES President, heads of supreme electoral bodies and international organizations as well as discuss prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation and various issues related to the elections. On the election day, the CEC Chairman will observe voting process at the polling stations.

Also, at the invitation of IFES President, M.Panahov will attend the next, Seventh Global Elections Organization (GEO-7) Conference on November 9.

Notably, discussions on various topics related to the elections and exchange of experience planned in the conference, to be attended by heads of electoral bodies from various countries and prestigious international organizations, as well as international electoral experts.

During the US visit, the CEC Chairman is accompanied by Rovzat Gasimov, Head of the Commission Secretariat.