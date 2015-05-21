May 28 declares “Azerbaijani National Day” in the U.S., Nevada

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ May 28th was declared as “Azerbaijan National Day” in U.S. State of Nevada. Governor of the U.S. state of Nevada Brian Sandoval signed a proclamation on it. Report was told by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.

According to the proclamation, which was sent to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, the Governor noted: “On May 28, 1918, Azerbaijan declared its independence establishing the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which became the first secular parliamentary democracy in the Muslim world, and was recognized by the other democratic nations, including the United States of America.“

It is also stated that during the short period of independence Azerbaijan granted all people the right to vote regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, and religion, becoming the first Muslim nation to grant women equal political rights with men, an accomplishment preceding the U.S.

In addition, the Governor stressed that after restoring its independence in 1991, the Republic of Azerbaijan has consolidated its sovereignty and independence, and has become a staunch ally and strategic partner of the U.S. in the critically important Caspian region and every year, millions of Azerbaijanis around the globe, including tens of thousands in the USA observe May 28 as the National Day.