Mammadyarov: OSCE PA Silk Road Support Group can contribute to regional projects

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is a small country with no access to ocean. In this regard, I think, the Silk Road Support Group is a very good initiative”.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at the International conference of the Silk Road Support Group of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Baku.

The minister said that the Group attaches importance to the cooperation of OSCE member states: "I welcome the steps taken in this direction. The Group must be active and grow up. This platform can contribute to regional transport projects”.

Mammadyarov noted that recent years Azerbaijan has taken important steps in non-oil sector: "Azerbaijan plays an important role in European energy security. We need to develop transport infrastructure for future cooperation. Azerbaijan has justified itself, there is political stability in the country. This gives a boost to the development of economy. Azerbaijan is located in the center of transport projects”.