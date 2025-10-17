Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Malaysia Gastronomy Week Opens in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 20:39
    Malaysia Gastronomy Week Opens in Baku

    The opening ceremony of Malaysia Gastronomy Week was held in Baku.

    According to Report, the event, organized by the Embassy of Malaysia in Azerbaijan, aims to introduce the rich flavors and cultural diversity of Malaysian cuisine to the Azerbaijani public.

    During the event, national dishes of Malaysian cuisine were presented, along with musical performances and presentations showcasing the country's cultural heritage.

    Ahmad Kamrizamil Mohd Riza, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Malaysia to Azerbaijan, delivered the opening speech, noting that Malaysia Gastronomy Week is an event showcasing the country's diverse and vibrant culinary heritage:

    "This heritage has been shaped by the blending of many cultures. Malaysia's rich history as an ancient trading hub has brought various peoples together and created the unique culinary synthesis now known as 'Malaysian cuisine.' This heritage reflects not only the harmony of our multicultural society but also the stories of generations and regions. From street food to restaurants, Malaysian cuisine is a harmony of aromatic spices, bold flavors, and rich textures, and every dish has its own unique appeal. Tonight, you will taste examples of our national cuisine, each demonstrating the balanced use of spices and flavors that define Malaysian cooking."

    The diplomat added that the evening also symbolizes the beginning of a significant new phase:

    "We are already excitedly preparing for the 'Visit Malaysia in 2026: Malaysia is Truly Asia' campaign. This initiative aims to showcase all of Malaysia's beauty and cultural diversity to the world. We invite Azerbaijani citizens to visit our country, explore our fascinating islands, dense tropical forests, vibrant cities, rich cultural festivals, and, of course, our world-class cuisine. Azerbaijani citizens can travel to Malaysia for tourist visits of up to 30 days without a visa, making Malaysia an even more accessible and attractive destination for Azerbaijani tourists. Your support further strengthens the bridge of friendship between Malaysia and Azerbaijan."

    Malaysian cuisine Baku
    Photo
    Bakıda Malayziya Qastronomiya Həftəsinin açılışı olub

    Latest News

    20:55
    Photo

    Armenian citizens' anti-Azerbaijan statements under judicial scrutiny in Baku

    Incident
    20:43

    Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on meeting with Pope Leo XIV

    Foreign policy
    20:39
    Photo

    Malaysia Gastronomy Week Opens in Baku

    Foreign policy
    20:28

    3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum wraps up

    Infrastructure
    20:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan hosting D-8 Week for first time

    Energy
    20:21
    Photo

    First phase of 'Eternity-2025' ends in Kars

    Military
    20:02

    Azerbaijan increases ceiling of its external public debt by over 70%

    Finance
    19:43

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva meets with Pope Leo XIV

    Foreign policy
    19:39

    Azerbaijan to allocate 3.5 billion manats for restoration of Karabakh, East Zangazur in 2026

    Finance
    All News Feed