Malaysia Gastronomy Week Opens in Baku

The opening ceremony of Malaysia Gastronomy Week was held in Baku.

According to Report, the event, organized by the Embassy of Malaysia in Azerbaijan, aims to introduce the rich flavors and cultural diversity of Malaysian cuisine to the Azerbaijani public.

During the event, national dishes of Malaysian cuisine were presented, along with musical performances and presentations showcasing the country's cultural heritage.

Ahmad Kamrizamil Mohd Riza, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Malaysia to Azerbaijan, delivered the opening speech, noting that Malaysia Gastronomy Week is an event showcasing the country's diverse and vibrant culinary heritage:

"This heritage has been shaped by the blending of many cultures. Malaysia's rich history as an ancient trading hub has brought various peoples together and created the unique culinary synthesis now known as 'Malaysian cuisine.' This heritage reflects not only the harmony of our multicultural society but also the stories of generations and regions. From street food to restaurants, Malaysian cuisine is a harmony of aromatic spices, bold flavors, and rich textures, and every dish has its own unique appeal. Tonight, you will taste examples of our national cuisine, each demonstrating the balanced use of spices and flavors that define Malaysian cooking."

The diplomat added that the evening also symbolizes the beginning of a significant new phase:

"We are already excitedly preparing for the 'Visit Malaysia in 2026: Malaysia is Truly Asia' campaign. This initiative aims to showcase all of Malaysia's beauty and cultural diversity to the world. We invite Azerbaijani citizens to visit our country, explore our fascinating islands, dense tropical forests, vibrant cities, rich cultural festivals, and, of course, our world-class cuisine. Azerbaijani citizens can travel to Malaysia for tourist visits of up to 30 days without a visa, making Malaysia an even more accessible and attractive destination for Azerbaijani tourists. Your support further strengthens the bridge of friendship between Malaysia and Azerbaijan."