 Top
    Close photo mode

    Mahmud Mammadguliyev attends meeting of foreign ministers of "Eastern Partnership" countries

    Deputy Minister told about reforms to strengthen the fight against corruption in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev attended informal dialogue meeting of "Eastern Partnership" countries' foreign ministers held in Belarus capital, Minsk.

    As Report was told in the press service of the Foreign Ministry, the participants discussed the issue on future prospects of the relations between the partner countries and the European Union (EU), after Riga summit of the "Eastern Partnership".

    M.Mammad-Guliyev noted the movement of citizens between Azerbaijan and the EU, energy and transport links and opportunities for the creation and development of trade relations.

    Deputy Minister told about reforms to strengthen fighting against corruption in Azerbaijan. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi