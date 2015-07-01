Mahmud Mammadguliyev attends meeting of foreign ministers of "Eastern Partnership" countries

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev attended informal dialogue meeting of "Eastern Partnership" countries' foreign ministers held in Belarus capital, Minsk.

As Report was told in the press service of the Foreign Ministry, the participants discussed the issue on future prospects of the relations between the partner countries and the European Union (EU), after Riga summit of the "Eastern Partnership".

M.Mammad-Guliyev noted the movement of citizens between Azerbaijan and the EU, energy and transport links and opportunities for the creation and development of trade relations.

Deputy Minister told about reforms to strengthen fighting against corruption in Azerbaijan.