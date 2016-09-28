Madat Guliyev: Only by working together we can effectively ensure security of our states

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Relatively short time passed since our meeting in Minsk, as well as 15 meetings of Heads of Special Services of Security and Law Enforcement Bodies of foreign states in July this year in St. Petersburg. During this time the events occurred in the world and our countries, which have had some impact on the nature of operational environment, as well have been identified new elements of threats and challenges that require joint discussion and development of common approaches to address them."

Report informs, Chief of the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev said, speaking at the 41st meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Bodies and Special Services of the CIS countries in Baku.

According to him, during the meeting a wide range of CIS security issues will be discussed, including the fight against terrorism and religious extremism, and transnational organized crime.

"The practice of our cooperation once again convinces us that only through joint efforts and coordination of activities, counteraction of experience and exchange of information to modern challenges and threats, such as terrorism and extremism, and aggressive separatism, organized crime, we may achieve effective results in stability and security of our countries", said M. Guliyev, noting that, as experience of previous years shows, holding of joint meetings within the council contributes to effective improvement of skills of operational work to prevent and combat the various threats and further consolidation of efforts of CIS countries special services.

He expressed hope that the meeting will give a new impetus to cooperation, both multilateral and bilateral levels to problems of common security, will further promote partnerships and close working contacts, development of mutually beneficial cooperation.