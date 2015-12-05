Leyla Aliyeva meets with Deputy Executive Secretary of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Association Leyla Aliyeva has met with Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Richard Kinley in Paris.

Leyla Aliyeva congratulated UNFCCC on the successful organization of the Paris Conference.

She highlighted national and regional projects of IDEA Public Association. Leyla Aliyeva said IDEA is a member of several international organizations, including the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Richard Kinley hailed IDEA`s experience in biodiversity restoration and public awareness raising.

After the meeting Leyla Aliyeva viewed pavilions of COP21, including an exhibition arranged by Morocco, the host of COP 22 Conference. She met with Moroccan Minister of the Environment Hakima El Haite here.