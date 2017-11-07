 Top
    Lawmakers of Russian State Duma will visit Azerbaijan

    Delegations of Russian State Duma committees will visit 7 countries

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Delegations of the Russian State Duma committees will visit seven countries by late 2017.

    Report informs, State Duma's First Vice-Speaker Ivan Melnikov told Report.

    This decision was made at the meeting of the Duma Council.

    According to Melnikov, these visits to the near and far abroad countries are related to the development of relations and establishment of dialogue with foreign partners: "The deputies will visit Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan, Republic of Korea, Moldova and Serbia".

