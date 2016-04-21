Larijani: The parties near to solve Caspian status

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ "There are disagreements between the Caspian countries about subsoil use, and it must be solved through negotiations."

Report informs, Iran's Majlis (parliament) speaker Ali Larijani said in his interview with TASS.

"There are different components, different points of views of those who use the Caspian Sea - they have their own opinion.There are also environmental issues.There are various aspects of the problem, which should be addressed.

I think that we are approaching the solution", said A. Larijani.

According to him, the country also came to the conclusion that legal registration of Caspian Sea status, as the absence of legal norms is detrimental to all parties.